Police investigate deadly shooting at Atlanta townhome community

Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta townhome on Monday evening.

It happened in the 4200 block of Notting Hill Drive SW in the Notting Hill at Arlington subdivision just after 6:30 p.m. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

The name of the man has not been released.

