Police investigate car crash in Marietta that left one dead

Marietta police say they are investigating the death of a 50-year-old who was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning.

Officers say the incident occurred Sunday around 8:05 a.m. on Powers Ferry Rd. at Scott Drive.

50-year-old Robin Oliver of Marietta was traveling west in a 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse on Scott Drive where she failed to stop at the stop sign of the intersection, soon entering the roadway and colliding with 66-year-old Derik Rogers of Marietta, who was traveling north on Powers Ferry Rd. in a 2011 Toyota Tacoma, authorities said.

Officials reported that Oliver died on the scene after suffering fatal injuries, while Rogers was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

This incident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Officer Brent Gunkle at (770) 794-5357.