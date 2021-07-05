Police investigate after shots ring out near Buckhead apartment building

Atlanta police said an argument led to gunfire that struck at Buckhead apartment building on Monday night.

Police said officers arrived to the crime scene at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday at 3390 Stratford Road after receiving a call of shots fired.

Police found the building there had been damaged by bullets but discovered no injured people.

A witness told police two men were in an argument when one fired shots at the building. Another shot back at the man.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the dispute was not clear.

