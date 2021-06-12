Police investigate after bullets fired at LaGrange home
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Police are investigating in LaGrange on Saturday morning after shots were fired at a home where a man was inside.
Police said they were called out just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning to a home on 702 Williams Street.
Officers located evidence at the scene consistent with the information provided by the victim.
No injuries were reported.
