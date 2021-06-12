Police investigate after bullets fired at LaGrange home

Police are investigating in LaGrange on Saturday morning after shots were fired at a home where a man was inside.

Police said they were called out just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning to a home on 702 Williams Street.

Officers located evidence at the scene consistent with the information provided by the victim.

No injuries were reported.

