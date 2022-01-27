Police: Information needed in homicide on Henry County road

article

Police are searching for a vehicle seen feeling from the scene of a homicide in Henry County.

The Henry County Police Department says the homicide happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 21 off of Woolsey Road near the Clayton County line.

At the scene, officials found the body of Derrick Quinere Wilson by the side of the road.

Derrick Quinere Wilson

Police say a black, older-model Chevy Silverado was seen driving away from the scene.

If you have any information that could help identify the driver of the vehicle or know anything about what happened before Wilson's death, please call Henry County detectives at 770-288-8278 or 770-957-9121.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE