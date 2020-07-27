Police: Infant killed in intentional crash, mother detained

Atlanta police say an infant is dead and the child’s mother is in custody following a crash Monday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. along Chappell Road near Eason Road in northwest Atlanta. Police say a father had just placed the young child in the car when the child’s mother used her car to strike the father’s vehicle with the child inside.

The father and baby were both rushed to an area hospital.

Police say a mother was taken into custody after an intentional crash that claimed the life of her infant on July 27, 2020. (David Gass /FOX 5)

Police say the infant, who was in critical condition when transported, later died.

The father is reportedly in stable condition.

The mother has been taken into custody.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

The names of those involved have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.