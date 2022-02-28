Police identify 4-year-old who 'accidentally shot himself' in Publix parking lot

Police named the 4-year-old boy who died when police say he accidentally shot himself inside the car.

DeKalb County police said four-year-old Miyell Hernandez's mother parked her car outside a Publix at 3045 Panola Road and left him, an infant and 13-year-old relative in the car.

Police said Miyell accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun inside the mother's car and the 13-year-old ran inside to call for help.

Miyell died from injuries at a nearby hospital, police said.

Police investigated the shooting of a four-year-old in a DeKalb County Publix parking lot.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Hernandez family," said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. "We’re imploring gun owners to always keep their guns safe and secure."

Police say 4-year-old shot himself in Publix parking lot

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta on Sunday the 4-year-old boy, later identified as Miyell Hernandez, was inside a vehicle with relatives during the shooting.

The boy was able to get his hands on an unsecured gun.

Police said no one else was injured.

Recent Atlanta shootings involving children

The shooting happened the same day a teenager was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 9-year-old Atlanta child.

Police did not name the boy charged in the shooting of Kimoni Mack. Officers found Kimoni dead on Wednesday at the Station at Richmond Hill apartment complex on southeast Atlanta's Richmond Circle.

The teen initially told police Kimoni shot himself but police said the story didn't add up.

There have been at least 6 children who died from gunfire in metro Atlanta in 2022.

On March 19, the DeKalb County Police Department plans to host a safety fair and provide free gun locks.

