Police identify 29-year-old as suspect in deadly shooting off Stone Mountain Highway

article

Authorities on Thursday identified the alleged gunman wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a motel off Stone Mountain Highway Wednesday.

The Gwinnett County Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for Marquel Williams, 29, on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Williams' whereabouts are currently unknown. The police department is asking the general public to contact detectives if they have information on his location.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at the HomeStay Suites on Stone Mountain Highway near the Ross Road intersection. When officers arrived they found one male deceased in the parking lot. Witnesses at scene said an argument occurred between two males resulting in one male being shot.

Advertisement

Police said the motive for the killing appears to be domestic related.

Three Gwinnett County public schools were placed on a soft lockdown as officers searched the area for the suspect.

Anyone has any information to share in this case, is asked contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.