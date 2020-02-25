Police identify 1 of 2 men accused in Athens rape

Athens-Clarke County Police said they now know the name of one of the two men investigators believe raped a 20-year-old University of Georgia student early Sunday morning.

Warrants have been taken out for Dionicio Guadarrama, 19 of Carnesville, for rape, aggravated sexual battery, and sexual battery. Police released a photo of the man from a few years ago and he would look a little older in real life, officers said.

Dionicio Guadarrama (Athens-Clarke County Police Department / Supplied)

ATHENS POLICE SEARCHING FOR 2 MEN ACCUSED OF RAPING A UGA STUDENT

Investigators believe Guadarrama has fled the area.

Police have not released the identity of the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County Police Detective Schmidt at 762-400-7308 or Lt. Derek Scott at 762-400-7068. Anonymous calls can be made to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

Anyone that has been victimized by sexual assault or child abuse can call The Cottage Crisis Hotline at 706-353-1912.