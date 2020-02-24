Athens police searching for 2 men accused of raping a UGA student

Athens-Clarke County Police are searching for two men suspected of raping a 20-year-old University of Georgia student early Sunday morning.

Officers said the student met the two men in the downtown area and walked to the UGA Campus North Parking Deck with them.

One of the men gave her a piggyback ride to the car, and the three left the parking structure inside the car.

Moments later, officers said the young woman was raped inside the car as it was driving down the street nearby.

Eventually, investigators said the men let the student out of the car and she reported the incident to police.

"I feel really badly because it's probably going to affect her really negatively," said UGA freshman Reese Nighbert. "If she had been drinking or something, I am worried it will be blamed on her, not them, and I'm scared they won't be prosecuted or found.

Officers have since impounded the car and have identified two persons of interest in the case.

Still, the suspects are on the run. They are described as two Latino men in their early 20’s.

One is described as a medium build male with dark curly hair. He was wearing a black button-up Columbia shirt and khaki shorts.

The second was described as thin with dark hair. He was reportedly wearing blue jeans, boots, a black jacket with a hood and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County Police Detective Schmidt at 762-400-7308 or Lt. Derek Scott at 762-400-7068. Anonymous calls can be made to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

Anyone that has been victimized by sexual assault or child abuse can call The Cottage Crisis Hotline at 706-353-1912.

FOX 5 reached out to the University of Georgia, and they responded by saying: "We are continuing with the programs we always offer students," said Rebecca Beeler, a campus public relations manager.

Here are the resources available for students: