Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist

Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee.

Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.

A Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson said someone reported a robbery at 11:20 a.m. on Friday in the jewelry department of Macy's. Police said a person, allegedly Walker, was smashing jewelry cases and stealing jewelry.

"The suspect entered the store and began smashing the jewelry cases with a possible crowbar or some other similar object and stealing the jewelry," said Gwinnett Police Sgt. Jennifer Richter.

Police said the store employee was stabbed when they tried to intervene.

FOX 5 has obtained cellphone video of officers performing a pit maneuver on the suspect’s pickup truck.

A Gwinnett police cruiser striking the suspect’s truck at the mall entrance. Moments after the impact, a man emerges from the car and takes off on foot, when police shoot at him.

"Our officers engaged with him seeing that he was a current armed and dangerous presence in the area," investigators said.