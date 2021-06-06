Police ID suspect accused of shooting Buckhead jogger, ramming pedestrian with car

article

Atlanta police released the identity of a suspect they believe shot at joggers in Buckhead, wounding one, on Saturday before pinning a pedestrian between his car and a truck a few hours later.

Police said 22-year-old Gaelen Newsom is the suspect in the two apparently connected crimes. He's currently facing criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He's currently in Fulton County Jail.

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said the suspect was apprehended after the alleged pedestrian accident.

At around 8:37 a.m. Saturday, Atlanta police said officers found a man with a gunshot wound when responding to a call of shots fired near 1211 West Wesley Road in Buckhead.

Officers said he was alert and breathing when he was transported to the hospital. Police said the man shot was in his early 40s and is in stable condition.

At around 11:24 a.m., Atlanta police officers responded to an apartment complex at 1714 Noble Creek Drive and found a man in his mid-20 severely injured and pinned between two cars. Police said the man was struck while trying to take out trash.

That person was in critical condition on Sunday morning at Grady Hospital.

Police said officers detained a man, identified as Newsom, they believed was involved in the earlier Buckhead shooting based on ballistic evidence. While investigating, investigators observed multiple shell casings inside of the suspect's car.

Hampton said investigators used cameras to confirm the vehicle was in the area of the Buckhead shooting.

A Buckhead neighbor at the scene of the shooting said he was letting his cat outside when someone frantically ran inside his home on Saturday morning saying they'd been shot at.

Resident Michael King said he called 911. He later went outside to find the wounded man.

"You just don't expect something like this in this neighborhood," he said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

_____

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.