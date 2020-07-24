Police ID body of man found burned near Duluth intersection

Police in Gwinnett County have released the identity of the man whose body was found burned in the woods near a busy intersection in Duluth on Monday.

Gwinnett County police say the body of Raul Zapata-Garcia, 47, of Duluth, was found in the woods around 11:30 a.m. on a wooded trail near the intersection of Satellite Blvd and West Liddell Road by utility workers

Investigators said Tuesday that they believe Garcia located in the woods was shot at least one time. The case has been ruled a homicide.

Arson investigators and the medical examiner’s office have been requested and assisted in processing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

