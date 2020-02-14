Police: Homeless woman attacks 16-year-old airport employee with belt

article

There has been another unprovoked act of violence committed by a homeless individual at Atlanta's airport, police report.

The victim was not an able-bodied police officer but a 16-year-old girl, just old enough to get a fast-food job at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

As the teen was on her break, getting a bite to eat with a friend, she says a woman came up and started talking about a baby. The employee asked her to leave her alone.

A short time later, the woman returned with a belt and swung it at the teen.

The victim says she blocked the blow and the two began wrestling. Police officers came up and the homeless woman ran off, possibly getting away onto a MARTA train.