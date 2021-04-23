Police: Gunman shoots at cars on Atlanta street, bystander injured

article

A gunman is in custody after police say he was caught shooting randomly at cars driving down a popular Atlanta street.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that the suspect ended up hitting a 60-year-old man on Ponce De Leon Avenue.

The victim, who has not been identified, was inside an Exxon gas station on Ponce De Leon and Moreland Avenue when he was shot twice in the arm and torso.

Police say at Atlanta Public Schools officer was driving in the area, heard the shots, and confronted the suspect as he exited the convenience store.

The suspect is now in custody. Police have not released his identity or what charges he may be facing.

Medics took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police do not believe any vehicles were hit in the shooting.

