Police: Georgia man pawned stolen jewelry belonging to victim's dead wife

Police in Milton, Georgia are looking for a man accused of pawning jewelry stolen from a home he was working on.

Officials say on Oct. 6, a victim reported that multiple pieces of jewelry had been taken from his home around Aug. 10. Some of the jewelry belonged to the victim's deceased wife.

At the time, officials say the suspect was doing work in the victim's home.

Police say during their investigation they discovered that the suspect had pawned multiple stolen pieces of jewelry.

While police have not released the suspect's name, they say his last known address was on Harold Avenue in Smyrna and that he has a history of drug use.

Warrants are now out for the man's arrest for theft by taking.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, please email Detective Scott Harrell at scott.harrell@cityofmiltonga.us.

