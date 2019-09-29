Police: Georgia hunter killed after being mistaken for deer

article

A Glynn County man has died after police say he was shot after being allegedly mistaken for a deer while hunting Saturday.

Police say that they were called to a wooded area on the 500 block of Myers Hill Road after reports of a shooting.

Officers found the victim, identified as Bobby Lane, at a nearby gas station with others in his hunting group.

Medics rushed Lane to a nearby hospital but he did not survive.

After an investigation, police say that Lane and the person who shot him, identified as Hector Romero, knew each other and came to the area to hunt together.

"During their hunt, Bobby Lane was in an area of heavy foliage and was allegedly mistaken for a deer," Glynn County police said in a statement.

Police called in the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to help investigate.

They have not announced any charges for Romero.