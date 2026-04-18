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Atlanta student reports Uber driver for explicit audio

By
Published  April 18, 2026 6:21pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta student reports Uber driver for explicit audio

Atlanta student reports Uber driver for explicit audio

An 18-year-old student says an Uber driver played a highly graphic sexual podcast during a ride in Atlanta on Monday.

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old student says an Uber driver played a highly graphic sexual podcast during a ride in Atlanta on Monday.
    • The rider’s family filed a report with Atlanta Police after the student recorded the audio, which described sexual acts in high detail.
    • Uber confirmed it investigated the incident and took action against the driver, though specific details on that action were not released.

ATLANTA - A college student says an Uber driver played explicit sexual material during a trip through Atlanta on Monday, making her extremely uncomfortable.

Student records graphic Uber ride

What we know:

An 18-year-old freshman and two friends called for an Uber after finishing a college tour at Georgia State University. Once inside the vehicle, the student says the driver began playing a podcast that featured graphic descriptions of sexual acts.

The student, who felt uncomfortable, began recording the ride and shared the situation with her mother in real time. The family has since filed an official report with the Atlanta Police Department regarding the encounter.

Family reacts to explicit audio

What they're saying:

The student's mother, Tasia Mapp, expressed shock at the level of detail in the audio. "As a married adult, I have never even heard things this explicit like what was in that audio," Mapp said.

Mapp added that she was relieved her daughter did not confront the driver during the ride. "I was just happy that she didn’t say anything because you don’t know what could have come from them speaking up and god forbid if she was in there by herself," she said.

Investigation into driver conduct

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown which specific podcast the driver was playing during the trip. While Uber stated they have taken action against the driver, they have not yet clarified if the driver was suspended or banned from the platform.

What's next:

Uber confirmed to FOX 5 that they investigated the report and took action against the driver’s account. The family also posted video of the encounter on social media, leading others in the Atlanta area to come forward with claims of similar experiences.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Annie Mapp, who spoke directly with the student and her parent, as well as a statement provided by Uber.

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