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Baldwin deputy shot, man killed during 'exchange of gunfire'

By
Published  April 18, 2026 4:56pm EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A Baldwin County deputy and a 58-year-old man were shot during an exchange of gunfire at a home in Milledgeville Saturday morning.
    • Authorities say Rexell Dallas Rice broke into a home with three guns and opened fire before he was killed.
    • It is not yet clear if the shots that killed Rice were fired by the deputy or were self-inflicted.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and a deputy injured Saturday morning in Milledgeville.

What we know:

GBI agents say Rexell Dallas Rice, 58, arrived at a home at the intersection of Kay Avenue and Bob White Circle to pick up personal belongings when a domestic dispute began. Rice left but returned around 9:35 a.m. holding three firearms and started shooting at the house. The residents barricaded themselves inside before Rice broke in and continued shooting, according to officials. When a Baldwin County deputy arrived, he ordered Rice to drop his weapon. Rice refused, and the two exchanged gunfire. The deputy was shot in his vest and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers later entered the home, evacuated the residents, and found Rice's body.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed if Rice died from the deputy's gunfire or a self-inflicted wound. While one victim inside the home was hurt during the initial dispute, the specific nature of those injuries has not been released.

What's next:

The GBI will continue its independent investigation at the request of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Rice’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Once the investigation is finished, the case will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

GeorgiaNewsCrime and Public Safety