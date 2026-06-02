Former veterans quartermaster on theft charges in Gwinnett County

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The Brief The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested former veterans' association quartermaster William Schultz on theft charges following an investigation into mishandled funds. Authorities booked the former financial officer after investigators discovered he allegedly skimmed cash and wrote unapproved checks to himself. The suspect faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges tied to his role at the Central Gwinnett Veterans Association.



The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Jail Intelligence Unit arrested a former veterans organization official last Friday for allegedly stealing money from the association.

William Schultz faces multiple theft charges after investigators uncovered a pattern of missing cash and unauthorized checks.

Veterans association theft arrest

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Jail Intelligence Unit arrested William Schultz last Friday.

Investigators began looking into Schultz after receiving information that funds belonging to the Central Gwinnett Veterans Association were being misused.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Schultz worked as the quartermaster for the organization, a role that gave him direct control over managing finances, paying bills and making purchases.

Missing cash and unauthorized checks

By the numbers:

The criminal investigation revealed that Schultz allegedly wrote four checks to himself and characterized those specific transactions as loans. Investigators also determined that he took cash directly from the association's funds to use for personal expenses. Because of these actions, authorities charged Schultz with four felony counts of theft by taking and one misdemeanor count of theft by taking.

Ongoing Gwinnett County investigation

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the specific amount of money Schultz allegedly took from the organization. It is also unclear how long the alleged financial misuse had been going on before investigators received the initial tip.