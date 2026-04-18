Large drone carrying contraband crashes near Georgia prison

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The Brief Authorities intercepted a large drone and a package of contraband near Johnson State Prison early Saturday morning. The package contained marijuana, tobacco, and cell phones intended for inmates, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators are still working to identify the suspects who operated the drone and left the package in the woods.



The Johnson County Sheriff's Office intercepted a drone delivery intended for inmates at Johnson State Prison early Saturday morning after a witness reported suspicious activity.

Authorities intercept prison drone delivery

What we know:

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and a person in the wood line along U.S. Highway 319 North around 1 a.m. Saturday. The location was near Johnson State Prison, prompting a coordinated search by the sheriff's office, Wrightsville police, and the Georgia State Patrol.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities intercepted a large drone and a package of contraband near Johnson State Prison early Saturday morning. (Credit: Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

During the search, units found a large crashed drone and a package wrapped in black tape.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not yet identified the individual seen in the wood line or the owner of the suspicious vehicle. It is currently unclear how many people were involved in the attempted delivery.

Contraband intended for state prison

What they're saying:

Investigators opened the recovered package and found several illegal items. The haul included vacuum-sealed packages of loose-leaf tobacco, several packages of suspected marijuana, individually wrapped cigarettes, and multiple cell phones.

Sheriff Greg Rowland credited the "vigilance of ... citizens" for the recovery. "This incident highlights the evolving methods used to introduce contraband into our correctional facilities," Rowland said. He noted that the rapid response by law enforcement protected the safety of the correctional system.

What's next:

The drone and the package have been secured for the ongoing investigation. The sheriff's office stated that the case remains active, and they anticipate filing charges once the responsible individuals are identified. Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.