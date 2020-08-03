Police: Gainesville man tried to make girlfriend's interstate murder look like suicide

article

Investigators have arrested a Gainesville man accused of murdering his girlfriend and trying to make it look like a suicide.

On July 22, police tell FOX 5 they received a 911 call that a woman had shot herself while on Interstate 985 in Buford. The caller, identified as 30-year-old Lawrence Gray, said that his girlfriend, 30-year-old Katlyn Head, shot herself while they were in the car.

Homicide detectives got to the scene and began their investigation, speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence from the vehicle.

The evidence and the results of an autopsy led officers to rule the case a homicide, officials said.

Officials say Katlyn Head was the victim of the crime. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Investigators obtained warrants for Gray's arrest charging him with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Officials believe there may be more witnesses who were on the interstate at the time of the alleged murder and are urging anyone who may have information or possible dash-cam footage to contact the police department.

If you can help in the case, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.