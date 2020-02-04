Police: Firefighter surrenders after SWAT standoff outside Atlanta Police Headquarters

article

A SWAT situation has resolved peacefully at Atlanta Police Headquarter downtown Tuesday afternoon.

Officials tell FOX 5 News a SWAT team was called to the headquarters on 226 Peachtree Streets after reports of a possibly armed suicidal man in a nearby vehicle.

According to the APD, negotiators worked to get in contact with the man and brought the situation to a peaceful resolution.

The man, who was only identified as a firefighter, has been taken into custody without incident. Officials say he will be taken to Grady Memorial hospital for evaluation.

During the situation, police have closed Pryor Street between Trinity Avenue and Garnett Street. The street should be reopening shortly

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.