Police find man stabbed multiple times at Downtown apartment building

Atlanta police are trying to figure out who attacked a man found stabbed overnight at a Downtown apartment complex.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:24 p.m. on Friday to a building on Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

First responders found the man with multiple stab wounds, but took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators learned he was already stabbed when he arrived at the apartment complex, but could not determine where the stabbing happened.

Police said officers are continuing to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.