Police find man shot dead near NW Atlanta club, park

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in his 60s in northwest Atlanta near an nightclub.

Police found an unidentified man dead in the road at 351 Oliver Street.

Police investigated near Kathryn Johnson Memorial Park, across the street from the Marquette Restaurant & Lounge parking lot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Investigators believe some sort of dispute led to the shooting.

Police think th victim could have been parking cars in the area.

This isn't the first time a shooting happened in the area. Five people were shot outside the club in September 2021, but no one died.

