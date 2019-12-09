Police, family searching for missing Atlanta woman

The family of a missing Atlanta woman is asking for help from anyone who could help bring her home safely.

Lateisha Edwards has been missing since Friday night (Atlanta Police Department)

Police say 26-year-old Lateisha Edwards was reported missing by her mother on Saturday, Dec. 7. She had been last seen the night before on 1060 Oak Street in southwest Atlanta around 11:30.

Edwards is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 115 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

She was last wearing a gray coat, a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Her sister told FOX 5 that she and her mother have contacted Edwards' job, close friends, and the last person she was with, but still had heard no news about where she is.

If you have any information that can help, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.