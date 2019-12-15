Police: Elderly Atlanta man goes missing after getting into SUV

Atlanta police need your help finding a missing 71-year-old man who vanished after getting into a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Officials say Lorenzo Rosser was last seen getting into a red SUV so that he could be dropped off at a home on the 1900 block of Flintwood Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He never got to his destination.

Lorenzo Rosser hasn't been seen since around 1:30 Sunday morning.

According to police, Rosser suffers from dementia.

He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 130. He has brown eyes, gray hair, and a gray beard.

Rosser was last seen wearing a green parka with white fur and a white shirt, light gray denim overalls, blue jeans, suede shoes, and a decorative cane.

If you have any information that can help police find Rosser, please call 404-546-4235.