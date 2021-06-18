Police: Drunk driver crashed into patrol car

article

A suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of a patrol car while an officer was performing a traffic stop, according to Atlanta Police.

The incident happened on Interstate 85 near Buford Highway overnight. According to APD, a white VW Jetta, traveling southbound on I-85, struck the rear of the police vehicle. The police vehicle had the emergency lights activated.

Police say the officer's head hit the windshield, but he didn't suffer any other injuries.

Officers arrested the driver and charged him with DUI.