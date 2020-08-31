Police: Drugs and cash seized, 1 arrested at South Fulton home

article

A search for a man wanted for child molestation has ended with the discovery of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash at a South Fulton home, authorities say.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, the incident began when Fairburn police asked for help executing arrest warrants for a child molestation suspect.

While investigating at a home on Gossamer Street, officers say they could smell the "strong odor of raw marijuana."

After searching the home, officials say they found nearly 2 pounds of marijuana, 223 grams of methamphetamine, and nearly $26,000 in cash.

An unidentified individual is now in custody on felony drug charges.

