Police drop theft probe at Fulton County Commissioner's Office

article

The Brief Police investigated an alleged theft at Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory's office in January. The case was dropped due to a lack of evidence. Investigators found that security cameras were off when the alleged theft occurred.



Fulton County police investigated an alleged security breach at the office of District 4 Commissioner Mo Ivory in January, but the case was closed due to a lack of evidence.

What we know:

Ivory reported to the Fulton County Police Department that personal papers and a county book had been stolen from her office, police said.

Officers met with district staff, who said they believe someone entered their offices and rummaged through paperwork after they left work on Dec. 19, 2025, an incident report states.

One employee told police that a legal-size book that was county property and belonged to Commissioner Ivory’s office was taken. Ivory also said several binders on her bookshelf were out of place, according to the report.

"Due to lack of conclusive evidence, the investigation has been closed with no suspect identified," a statement from the Fulton County Police Department said.

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, officers learned that the security cameras on the third floor were not operational at the time of the alleged incident, although the reason has not been determined.

Those cameras were immediately reactivated.

The District 4 office has been temporarily located on the third floor of the Government Center while the 10th floor undergoes renovations.

Police said all offices are secured with door locks and no other incidents have been reported.

Authorities said the case will be reopened if additional evidence becomes available. The Fulton County Manager was also briefed on the situation.

What we don't know:

No suspect has been identified.