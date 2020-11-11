Police: Driver who struck and killed man, saw victim, drove off

The driver who police said struck and killed a pedestrian in Tucker on Wednesday morning stopped, got out, briefly looked at the victim, and then just drove off. Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding that driver and possibly another involved.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Mountain Industrial Blvd. at Highway 78. DeKalb County police said the pedestrian was struck by a silver or gray Honda Accord and may have been struck by a second vehicle, a Nissan Rogue.

Witnesses told officers the driver of the Honda stopped, got out of the vehicle, spotted the victim, and then just got back into the car and drove westbound on Highway 78.

The Honda police are looking for is believed to have been made between 1998 and 2001. It would have front-end damage to the left side, specifically to the outboard mirror and headlight.

The Nissan was made between 2007 and 2015, police said. It may have damage to the undercarriage and the driver may have not known they struck the person.

Car parts at the scene helped to identify the make and model of each vehicle.

Police have not released the name of the victim but said he was a Black man between 35 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Traffic Specialist division at 770-724-7610.