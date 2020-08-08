Police: DeKalb officer assaulted by stick-wielding man

A DeKalb County police officer is recovering after officials say he was attacked by a man with a large stick.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the officer was called to the 3000 block of North Druid Hills at around 4 Friday afternoon after reports of a man threatening people inside a business with a large object.

When the officer arrived, he found a man in his early 30s who was waving a large stick.

According to DeKalb County police, as the officer tried to detain the man, the suspect hit him in the face and head multiple times.

The attack led the officer to have "numerous" cuts, officials said.

After the attack, the suspect fled but was quickly apprehended and charged with aggravated assault against an officer and felony obstruction.

The injured officer was treated at a nearby hospital and has since been released.

Officials have not released the identities of the officer or the suspect involved.

