Police: DeKalb County 13-year-old missing for over a day

DeKalb County police need your help finding a young teenager who has been missing for over a day.

DeKalb County police are searching for Eric Wilson.

Officials say 13-year-old Eric Wilson Jr. went missing on either Feb. 13 or Feb. 14 and hasn't been seen since.

According to police, they were alerted to the case after a family member reported that Wilson has still not returned home on Saturday.

DeKalb County Special Victims Unit is now searching for the teenager.

If you know anything about where Wilson could be, please contact DeKalb County police.