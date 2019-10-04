Police: Deadly shooting outside Family Dollar store

Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Northwest Atlanta Family Dollar.

Shell casing litter parking lot (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The gunfire rang out Thursday night on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Arriving officers found the victim already dead. They say he appears to be been shot at least two times. Detectives don't know the victim's identity but tell us he was in his 20's or 30's.

Police think the deadly shooting started as an argument between the victim and other people. Investigators aren't sure what the dispute was about but say they don't think the victim fired back.

Investigators did manage to find surveillance footage showing a group of people. Unfortunately due to the time of day and the video quality, they weren't able to identify the people in the video.