Police chief adds SWAT officers to Lenox Square security in an effort to curb violence

Chief Erika Shields adds SWAT officers to Lenox Square security in an effort to quell violence.

The marquis mall in the city and the region has suffered four shootings in four months.

It started last December when a mall store employee was accosted and shot in the parking lot after her shift. A tipping point came earlier this month when a patron got into a dispute over a parking spot and was gunned down.

Commenting on the most recent violence, "It was brazen and stupid," Shields told the city council public safety panel.

The chief briefed the mayor and council member Howard Shook on her enhanced safety plan. Long term, Shields says, the mall must beef up security with sworn officers hired for extra jobs.

"I am trying to get them to pay a competitive wage so that can happen," Shields said.