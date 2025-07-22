Police chase ends with car crashing into Brookhaven home, driver arrested

article

One person is in custody and two others are on the run after crashing into a Brookhaven home while running from police early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. along Redding Road and Redding Way.

What we know:

Police say the situation began when officers were called to an apartment building on the 3400 block of Blair Circle after receiving a 911 call about a burglary.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly spotted the suspect's rental car leaving the parking deck at the complex.

Instead of surrendering, officers say the driver sped off, leading to a chase that ended at a turn on Redding Road where the car jumped over the curb and crashed into the home.

Officers arrested the driver at the scene. Investigators say a man and a woman who were in the car fled on foot.

What they're saying:

Homeowner Jimmy Baugnon says he had just woken up and was still in bed when he heard a loud noise outside.

"As I popped up, I heard sirens immediately and then the crash into the house," Baugnon said. "I knew exactly what happened."

When his family went downstairs, they saw the scene and were told by Brookhaven officers to stay indoors.

"They caught one of them right here in my driveway," he said.

Thankfully, Baugnon said the home didn't have that much damage.

What you can do:

Investigators have not released the names of the suspects at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Brookhaven Police Department.