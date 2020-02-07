Police catch alleged rooftop burglar not far from his latest crime

Atlanta police catch an alleged rooftop burglar not far from his latest crime. Investigators believe they can tie Robert Lee Bolton to 20 break-ins at businesses stretching from downtown into southwest Atlanta.

And they say the suspect helped them out by leaving his face uncovered during some of the burglaries.

Officer Steve Avery says Bolton scaled the roofs of convenience stores and meat markets. He made his way into the stores through the HVAC systems.

On Thursday, a Zone 4 burglary investigator was called to a lee street business that had been broken into the night before.

The detective looked at the surveillance video and wrapped up the preliminary part of the investigation. He walked outside and coming down the block was Bolton. Bad timing for him, great timing for police. Bolton was taken to the Fulton County jail.

What was Bolton allegedly taking from the stores? "Mostly cigarettes and lottery tickets," Avery said.