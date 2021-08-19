Police: Car break-in suspects fire shots at Atlanta security guard

article

Police say a group of suspects shot at an Atlanta restaurant's security guard when he caught them trying to break into a vehicle.

Officials say the shooting happened near the intersection of 12th and Peachtree Street shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, a security guard for STK Restaurant noticed a group of people trying to break into a car.

When he tried to stop them, officials say the group fired multiple shots at him.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting. Police say there was no property damage as well.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

