Police: Burglar busts through wall of jewelry store, flees before police arrive

It is a dramatic video of a would-be jewelry burglar caught on camera in Sandy Springs.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at an unnamed store. Sandy Springs police posted a video to their Facebook page in hopes someone will recognize the man.

In the video, the man can be seen breaking through the drywall in the center of the frame, almost right behind the store’s safe. The man then can be seen quickly getting up, pulling the alarm box from the wall, and slamming it to the ground.

Unfortunately, the man was not in time and police said he ran out of the store without being able to take anything.,

Investigators said the man was able to cut through from a vacant business next to the store. They are reminding area businesses they will be happy to help evaluate business security measures. Any business interested can contact Officer Begeal at cbegeal@sandyspringsga.gov.

Anyone with information about the jewelry burglary or may recognize the man is asked to call Detective K. Smith at 770-551-3323 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.