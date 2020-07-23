Police: Badly decomposed body found in Stonecrest area

article

DeKalb County police are investigating after a badly decomposed body was found by a utility crew in the Stonecrest area Thursday morning.

Police said the body was found near Hillandale Drive and Lithonia Industrial Blvd. around 7 a.m. The crew discovered bones and sheets inside a container just off the roadway, police said. Investigators were able to confirm the bones were human and said the body had been there a while.

DeKalb County police investigate after a body was found in a wooded area near Hillandale Drive and Lithonia Industrial Blvd. in Stonecrest on July 23, 2020. (FOX 5)

Crime scene tape surrounded the area most of Thursday morning as crime scene techs and the medical examiner documented the scene.

An identity and cause of death were not immediately known. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy.

