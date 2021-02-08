Expand / Collapse search

Police: Athens man reportedly missing since Christmas Eve

Athens-Clarke County
Frank Stefan hasn't been seen since Dec. 24. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department) (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens police are asking the public for help finding a 25-year-old man who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

Officials say Frank "Chris" Stefan was last seen in Athens on Dec. 24.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 145 pounds.

Police say Stefan usually wears a beanie-style hat and blue jeans.

If you have any information that could help locate the missing man, please contact Athens Police Detective Lamar Glenn at 762-400-7368.  

