Police arrest driver accused of killing 66-year-old Gwinnett County hit-and-run victim

The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday morning.

Police said 33-year-old Ismael Perez faces vehicular homicide and hit-and-run charges in the death of Norcross resident Sadie Ware.

Police said Ware was struck by a truck or SUV on Indian Trial Lilburn Road near the intersections with Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Tech Drive.

Police began to search for a person driving a 1997-2002 model, green or teal truck or SUV with a broken headlight.

Police said Ware lived in the area and her family reported her missing shortly before the accident. Distraught relatives raced to the scene as news of the tragedy spread.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene Wednesday morning and saw police investigating near a shopping center and daycare center.

"We had a report earlier this morning that her son had called in saying that his mother wasn't home and she may have wandered off between three and 6 in the morning," said Gwinnett County Police Officer Hideshi Valle.