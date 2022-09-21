Expand / Collapse search
Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was a woman in her 70s. 

Police investigators were at the scene Wednesday morning. 

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police investigating near a shopping center.

Traffic on Indian Trail Lilburn Road was slowed or stopped heading toward Interstate 85 while police investigated

Police investigate a hit and run pedestrian fatality in Norcross.

Police investigate a hit and run pedestrian fatality in Norcross.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com. 