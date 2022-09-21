Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was a woman in her 70s.
Police investigators were at the scene Wednesday morning.
Police investigate a hit and run pedestrian fatality in Norcross. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police investigating near a shopping center.
Traffic on Indian Trail Lilburn Road was slowed or stopped heading toward Interstate 85 while police investigated
