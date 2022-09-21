Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say

The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was a woman in her 70s.

Police investigators were at the scene Wednesday morning.

Police investigate a hit and run pedestrian fatality in Norcross. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police investigating near a shopping center.

Traffic on Indian Trail Lilburn Road was slowed or stopped heading toward Interstate 85 while police investigated

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.