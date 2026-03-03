Police arrest Toccoa man after lengthy investigation into sexual assault

The Brief A Toccoa man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault case. Stephen Pittman, 58, is charged with rape, sexual battery and exploitation of a disabled person. DNA analysis identified Pittman as the accused attacker.



A Toccoa man is accused of rape and the exploitation of a disabled person following a lengthy sexual assault investigation.

What we know:

Stephen Pittman, 58, is charged with rape, two counts of sexual battery and two counts of exploitation of a disabled person, according to police.

Pittman’s arrest came after a months-long investigation in which investigators collected evidence, conducted forensic testing, and interviewed witnesses to determine him as the suspect.

Police said DNA evidence used in forensic analysis was critical in identifying Pittman.

Given the sensitive nature of the case, the Toccoa Police Department said it will not release additional information to protect the victim’s privacy.

What they're saying:

Chief Bruce Carlisle said his department remains committed to protecting victims, especially sexual assault victims.

"This case reflects the dedication and persistence of our investigators. Sexual assault cases are among the most serious and emotionally difficult crimes we handle. We are committed to standing with victims and using every tool available — including advanced forensic technology — to hold offenders accountable. No victim should ever feel alone or unheard."

The department also encouraged any sexual assault victims, no matter when the incident occurred, to report the crime.

"Victims will be treated with dignity, respect, and compassion, and every report will be taken seriously," the department said.

What we don't know:

No further details of the assault will be released.