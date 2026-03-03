South Fulton police seek help in March murder of teen

article

The Brief Police are asking for the public's help to find a person of interest connected with the murder of a teen. The teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Monday. Officers responded to Harrier Lane where they found the 16-year-old.



South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old on Harrier Lane.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Harrier Lane on Mar. 2, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. That teen was pronounced deceased on the scene.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the person of interest to contact the South Fulton Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the deceased teen. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.