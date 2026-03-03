Atlanta police seek public's help identifying 2 connected to 2021 deadly shooting
ATLANTA - Police are searching for two possible witnesses in a 2021 deadly shooting in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.
What we know:
It happened on Aug. 5, 2021, around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Forest Park Road. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 22-year-old who had been shot multiple times.
The man, later identified as Lorenzo Capers, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Authorities are identifying this individual in a black ski mask concerning a fatal shooting on Forest Park Road on August 5, 2021. (Atlanta Police Department)
Two men were seen in the area. The first was dressed in a white T-shirt, denim jeans, and black slides. He had dreadlocks extending past his shoulders and a medium build.
The second was wearing a black T-shirt with a graphic on the front, black pants, and a black ski mask.
Both were seen in a silver Ford Explorer on the day of the deadly shooting.
What we don't know:
Full details behind the deadly shooting remain under investigation.
Atlanta police seek this man with shoulder-length dreadlocks regarding a 2021 homicide on Forest Park Road on August 5, 2021. (Atlanta Police Department)
What you can do:
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at 404-546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters do not need to give their names to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department and Crime Stoppers Atlanta provided the details for this article.