Atlanta police seek public's help identifying 2 connected to 2021 deadly shooting

The Brief Police are seeking two specific witnesses connected to the 2021 fatal shooting of Lorenzo Capers. Both suspects were seen traveling in a silver Ford Explorer at the time of the incident. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for anonymous tips leading to an arrest in the case.



Police are searching for two possible witnesses in a 2021 deadly shooting in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.

What we know:

It happened on Aug. 5, 2021, around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Forest Park Road. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 22-year-old who had been shot multiple times.

The man, later identified as Lorenzo Capers, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Authorities are identifying this individual in a black ski mask concerning a fatal shooting on Forest Park Road on August 5, 2021. (Atlanta Police Department)

Two men were seen in the area. The first was dressed in a white T-shirt, denim jeans, and black slides. He had dreadlocks extending past his shoulders and a medium build.

The second was wearing a black T-shirt with a graphic on the front, black pants, and a black ski mask.

Both were seen in a silver Ford Explorer on the day of the deadly shooting.

What we don't know:

Full details behind the deadly shooting remain under investigation.

Atlanta police seek this man with shoulder-length dreadlocks regarding a 2021 homicide on Forest Park Road on August 5, 2021. (Atlanta Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at 404-546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters do not need to give their names to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.