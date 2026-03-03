Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police seek public's help identifying 2 connected to 2021 deadly shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 3, 2026 6:47pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
APD seeks silver Ford Explorer in 2021 deadly shooting

APD seeks silver Ford Explorer in 2021 deadly shooting

Atlanta police are seeking two witnesses linked to the 2021 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Lorenzo Capers. APD released this video and images connected to the crime.

The Brief

    • Police are seeking two specific witnesses connected to the 2021 fatal shooting of Lorenzo Capers.
    • Both suspects were seen traveling in a silver Ford Explorer at the time of the incident.
    • A reward of up to $5,000 is available for anonymous tips leading to an arrest in the case.

ATLANTA - Police are searching for two possible witnesses in a 2021 deadly shooting in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.

What we know:

It happened on Aug. 5, 2021, around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Forest Park Road. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 22-year-old who had been shot multiple times.

The man, later identified as Lorenzo Capers, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Authorities are identifying this individual in a black ski mask concerning a fatal shooting on Forest Park Road on August 5, 2021. (Atlanta Police Department)

Two men were seen in the area. The first was dressed in a white T-shirt, denim jeans, and black slides. He had dreadlocks extending past his shoulders and a medium build.

The second was wearing a black T-shirt with a graphic on the front, black pants, and a black ski mask.

Both were seen in a silver Ford Explorer on the day of the deadly shooting.

What we don't know:

Full details behind the deadly shooting remain under investigation.

Atlanta police seek this man with shoulder-length dreadlocks regarding a 2021 homicide on Forest Park Road on August 5, 2021. (Atlanta Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at 404-546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters do not need to give their names to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department and Crime Stoppers Atlanta provided the details for this article. 

AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety