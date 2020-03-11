Police arrest teen accused of shooting at Atlanta home

A teenager has been accused of shooting at an Atlanta home twice in less than a week.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department say the target was a house on the 1100 block of Regis Raod in Southeast Atlanta.

The first shooting happened on Thursday, March 5. Officers say just four days later, the shooter returned.

After an investigation, officers arrested a 16-year-old juvenile and charged him with aggravated assault.

Investigators believe that the juvenile was involved in a school fight with another student who lived in the home.

The 16-year-old, whose identity has not been released, has been transported to Metro Youth Detention Center without further incident.

Advertisement

No one was injured in the shooting.