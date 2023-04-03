Police arrest suspect repeatedly caught pleasuring self in public

A suspect who multiple witnesses have caught pleasuring himself in public was arrested in Johns Creek.

Two adult women walking in a park said they saw an Asian male with his pants down, touching himself.

The women told police when they yelled at him, he pulled up his pants and began to walk away. However, when the women looked back in his direction, they said he had stopped, pulled down his pants again and continued the sexual act.

The women confronted him a second time, and he began walking toward Old Alabama Road where police found him and took him into custody.

The Johns Creek Police Department said the man matched the description of a suspect who was caught on video doing the same thing in a nearby neighborhood.

Officials did not confirm which Johns Creek park the man was at, or which neighborhood they believed he was recorded in.



