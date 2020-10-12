Police arrest suspect in Gwinnett County SWAT incident

A suspect involved in a SWAT incident at a Gwinnett County home Monday morning has surrendered to police.

Officials say police are were called to a scene on the 2,900 block of Freeman's Mill Road before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers tell FOX 5 that the situation started as a domestic incident at the home. Police initiated the SWAT situation after a suspect who was believed to be armed left the home and was thought to be in the woods around the house.

At around 9:40 a.m., the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

There are no injuries reported as of this time.

