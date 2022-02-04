Police arrest Peeping Tom suspect in Midtown Atlanta

Officers have arrested a man suspected of being a Peeping Tom in Midtown Atlanta.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Jan. 7 they were called to the 700 block of Penn Avenue by a resident reporting a Peeping Tom.

The victim told police she had seen a man exposing himself while looking through one of her home's windows.

The woman was able to provide video footage of the man. After an investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest.

At around 3 a.m. Thursday, an officer spotted the suspect walking along Ponce De Leon Avenue and apprehended him.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Anthony Burgess, is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators believe a second suspect is also involved in similar activity around the Midtown area and are working to identify him.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

